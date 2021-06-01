BBC News

Huccaby Tor campervan fire that spread to gorse extinguished

Published
image captionThe fire started in a campervan and then due to winds, spread to nearby gorse and moorland

A fire that destroyed a campervan before spreading to nearby gorse has been extinguished.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze, at Huccaby Tor, near Dartmeet, on Dartmoor, started at about 14:55 BST on Monday.

Winds caused the fire to spread from the campervan to 0.6 sq miles (1 sq km) of moorland, gorse and trees.

Firefighters used water and beaters to control the fire and were able to scale down their operation at 20:45.

A crew returned to the scene on Tuesday morning to confirm the blaze was fully extinguished, the fire service said, adding there was also some fire damage to the road.

image copyrightJan O'Byrne
image captionThe fire service said 1 sq km of gorse, moorland and trees was 95% damaged by fire

Related Topics

More on this story