Fatal Torquay house fire: Murder investigation launched
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a house fire in Torquay.
Emergency services were called to Ellacombe Road in Torquay at about 23:10 BST on 22 May.
The victim, 37, was found dead inside the property after the fire had been extinguished and five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
The fire is now being treated as arson and a murder enquiry has been launched.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 50s, from Torquay, was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail.
Two men in their 30s, a man in his 20s and woman in her 40s, all from Torquay, were also arrested in connection with the enquiry and released on police bail.
A spokesman for the force, appealed for witnesses and said forensic examinations remained ongoing and were "expected to take some time".