Plymouth Royal Mail sorting office closed in ongoing incident
- Published
A Royal Mail sorting office has been closed while emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.
An "investigation is ongoing" into the incident at the Plymouth sorting centre on Wednesday, the Royal Mail said.
Witnesses reported seeing the police, ambulances and fire services arriving at the scene in Breakwater Road, Plymstock at around 08:20 BST.
Mail lorry drivers have been told to wait outside while investigations take place.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "An incident has occurred at the Plymstock Mail Centre, and an investigation is ongoing."