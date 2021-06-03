Royal Mail anthrax 'hoax' leads to arrest of Plymouth man
- Published
A man has been arrested after a "hoax" package suspected of containing anthrax forced the evacuation of a Royal Mail sorting office.
The Plymstock Mail Centre on Breakwater Road, Plymouth was cleared on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found.
The office was shut from around 07:15 to 14:00 BST, when cordons were lifted.
A 35-year-old man from Plymouth has been released on bail while enquiries continue, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of a noxious substance hoax.
Officers said "no hazardous substances were found" at the sorting office.
Potential exposure to anthrax had triggered emergency services to be called to the scene, South West Ambulance Service said on Wednesday.
