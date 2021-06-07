Bereaved Cornwall family's 'appalling experience' at Plymouth hospital
- Published
A bereaved family suffered "an appalling experience" at the hands of a hospital trust, an inquest has heard.
A review by University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust into the death of 91-year-old Elsie Woodfield contained "many omissions and errors", her family told a coroner on Monday.
It was the first in Britain prosecuted for failing to be open about a death.
Mrs Woodfield died at Derriford Hospital in 2017 after she suffered a tear from an endoscopy.
The Care Quality Commission said the trust failed to tell her family that her death may have been caused by a mistake during the surgical procedure.
Det Sgt Neil Blanchard, who investigated the death, said a file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service about a possible criminal prosecution for gross negligence manslaughter, but no action was taken.
'Sunny personality'
Mrs Woodfield, from south east Cornwall, had been taken into the hospital for a blood transfusion and was kept in, despite her wish to be allowed to go home and die in her own bed, the inquest heard.
Her husband John - who died last August - had acknowledged his wife's health was steadily deteriorating and they were aware she was in the final months of her life.
In a statement to the senior Plymouth coroner Ian Arrow, he said: "She had a sunny personality and was stoic.
"She would say 'I am fine, dear' and rarely complained."
He said his wife returned to the ward after the endoscopy - a procedure in which an instrument is inserted to monitor internal organs - but was in great pain and "in great distress with difficulty breathing".
A doctor and other staff stood at the end of her bed but did not examine her, Mr Woodfield said.
He was told that the endoscopy procedure had been unsuccessful but there was "nothing to worry about".
'Wasting staff time'
Their daughter Anna Davidson, a non-executive director of NHS acute hospitals, also made a statement to the coroner.
She said she was in phone contact with the hospital from her Suffolk home and was told the endoscope could not be inserted but "nothing about possible damage".
She said an "aggressive junior doctor" accused her of "wasting staff time".
The family knew something was wrong only when a coroner's officer contacted them to say something had happened during the procedure which had contributed to Mrs Woodfield's death.
Mrs Davidson claimed there were "many omissions and errors" in a hospital review, adding that her father was not interviewed and a healthcare assistant said she found her mother slumped on her bed 15 minutes after her death.
She said for a bereaved family it had been "an appalling experience".
In September the trust was ordered to pay £12,565 after admitting it had failed to disclose details relating to a surgical procedure or apologise, following the death.
The inquest continues.