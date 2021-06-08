Derriford Hospital: Death of Elsie Woodfield prompts coroner's report
A coroner will write to raise concerns with a hospital that was the first to be prosecuted and fined for not being transparent about a patient's death.
Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, South Devon and Torbay, recorded a narrative conclusion over the death of Elsie Woodfield, 91, known as Gill.
Mrs Woodfield died at Plymouth's Derriford Hospital in December 2017.
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust failed to tell her family her death may have been caused by a surgical mistake.
Mrs Woodfield, from Torpoint, Cornwall, died shortly after an endoscopy which perforated her oesophagus was abandoned after just five minutes.
Preventing future deaths
Specific issues about consent, intervention and record-keeping would be addressed in the report to the trust, said the coroner.
Mr Arrow told the inquest he hoped it would prevent any similar fatal incidents happening again.
The court heard that the trust failed to act "with candour or openness" towards Mrs Woodfield's family, who found "errors and omissions" as they investigated her death.
The Care Quality Commission had previously said the trust failed to tell her family that her death may have been caused by a mistake during the surgery.
The trust paid £12,565 in fines and costs last year after it admitted a charge of failing to disclose details relating to a surgical procedure or apologise - the first prosecution of its kind.
The coroner concluded Mrs Woodfield died of ischemic heart disease and oesophageal perforation during upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, and anaemia.
He said she had been admitted for a blood transfusion and clinicians at the hospital said an endoscopy - in which an instrument is inserted into the body to monitor internal organs - would be appropriate to investigate blood loss.
But a 0.5cm (0.2in) tear occurred during the procedure, which was abandoned. Mrs Woodfield deteriorated and died later the same day.
Lenny Bryne, chief nurse and director of integrated care partnerships at the trust, said it would "review and respond accordingly" to the coroner's report.
