Queen's Birthday Honours: Armed forces pair honoured
A Royal Navy couple have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for their services to the military.
Capt Suzi and Maj Erik Nielsen, from Devon, said it was "a total surprise" and a "real honour and privilege".
Capt Nielsen, commanding officer of training base HMS Raleigh in Torpoint, Cornwall, has been appointed an OBE.
Her Royal Marine husband, based at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, near Exeter, has been appointed an MBE.
Capt Nielsen, 45, who joined the navy in 1999, said she felt "incredibly humble and proud" with the honour which was "recognition for all the work by a great team".
She has been decorated for managing the movement of the Royal Navy's logistics training, more than 60 staff and personnel plus equipment, from Torpoint to a new purpose-built combined services complex at Worthy Down near Winchester.
"For me, it's a total surprise and I couldn't be more delighted," she said.
"It's been a bit of a surreal week, it doesn't really get much better than this.
"The fact that Erik is an MBE as well is the icing on the cake. I could not be more proud of him."
Her husband, 53, is honoured for his role as the second-in-command of the Commando Training Wing, responsible for providing the Royal Marines with freshly trained recruits.
He said it was a "real honour and privilege".
"This award is as much for the team, as it is for me, as without their support we would not have achieved the successes we have," he said.
The couple are two of 36 Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel recognised in the latest honours.