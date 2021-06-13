Giant leaping sculptures on display at Exeter Cathedral
Four huge sculptures appear to be floating in the air above visitors to Exeter Cathedral.
The willow and cloth human-like forms reflect the "dynamism" of people leaping, Devon sculptor Martin Staniforth, known as Morth, said.
His work is part of a show called Density and Lightness, featuring 75 sculptures from 24 artists.
It also includes contemporary dance, wellbeing workshops and a community-crafted Tree of Hope sculpture.
Morth said: "The great thing is that the cathedral has tonnes of space.
"These sculptures completely filled my studio and the barn where I was working."
He said the sculptures were "very open, kind of like loose life drawings", with "traces of the human, but it's not the complete figure".
The aim was to reflect themes of hope, resilience and new beginnings.
"It's meant to show some dynamism because sculpture is usually a static kind of thing and I want to show the wonderful graceful movements that people make as they are leaping through space," he said.
Density and Lightness takes place inside and outside Exeter Cathedral until 30 August.
