Man dies 'rescuing child from river' in Ivybridge
- Published
A man has died after reportedly trying to save a child who got into difficulty in a river.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the River Erme in Ivybridge, Devon, at 19:10 BST on Tuesday.
The force said a 30-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and his next-of-kin had been told and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
A spokeswoman said: "It was reported that he went into the water to help a child in difficulty."
