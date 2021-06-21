Devon farmer fined for ploughing historical land
- Published
A farmer has been fined for ploughing over a site thought to contain protected Iron Age remains.
Andrew Cooper admitted defying a stop order after experts found evidence of important archaeological remains.
He used heavy ploughing equipment on fields at Baggy Point in north Devon, near other known Iron Age sites.
The judge at Exeter Crown Court said it was a "deliberate, flagrant breaching of the law" and ordered him to pay more than £30,000 in a fine and costs.
Cooper, 62, said he had not been told about the pre-historic remains on the 170 acres of land he has leased from the National Trust for 30 years.
The court heard he was told by Natural England to carry out an environmental assessment before using the land but did not do so.
They issued a stop notice in October 2017 after four years of negotiation, but he continued to plough and graze the land.
He challenged Natural England's designation of the land and appealed against a series of remediation orders, but all were thrown out by the High Court or DEFRA.
'Flagrant breaching'
The land was also said to have historical significance as a training area used by American troops before D-Day with old trenches also at risk of being lost.
Cooper, of Croyde Hoe Farm near Braunton, admitted breaking a stop notice and was fined £7,500 with £24,000 costs.
Judge Peter Johnson said: "This was deliberate, flagrant breaching of the law with the defendant knowing exactly what he was doing. He has shown not a jot of remorse."
The judge said it was remarkable that the National Trust had not exercised more control over a tenant who had repeatedly broken the law and ordered them to review his tenancy.
He ordered Cooper to serve five months in prison in default if he did not pay the fine by 21 October.
