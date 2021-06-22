South West Water warns of low pressure due to demand
- Published
High demand for tap water is causing low water pressure in some areas, South West Water warned.
The company said it was treating and pumping an additional 50 million litres a day, equivalent to supplying two extra cities the size of Exeter.
It said there was strain on the network and some of the 1.8 million customers were experiencing low pressure at peak times as a result.
It urged users to save water where possible to alleviate the problem.
Rob Scarrott, head of water resources and planning for South West Water, said it was an issue the company had to prepare for each summer with the warmer weather.
Mr Scarrott said expected high numbers of people taking their holiday in England this summer would "put some pressure on the system".
South West Water's "top ten tips" to save water:
•Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth
•Keep a jug of water in the fridge so you don't have to run your tap cold
•Use a bowl for washing up and rinsing fruit and vegetables - then use this water for plants
•Have a shower instead of a bath and take a shorter shower
•Only use your dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load
•Only fill the kettle with as much water as you need
•Fix leaking taps and toilets
•Use a watering can instead of a hose in the garden
•If your garden needs watering, do so early morning or evening to reduce evaporation
•Use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose to clean your car
