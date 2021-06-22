Man admits killing Plymouth baby 45 years ago
A man has admitted killing a baby girl who died more than 45 years ago.
Terence McArthur, aged 67, admitted the manslaughter of Tracey McArthur, who died in Plymouth on or before 1 June 1976.
The child's death was reinvestigated by Devon and Cornwall police after McArthur made admissions while undergoing mental health treatment.
Medical records from 1976 and police interviews with the baby's mother confirmed his account.
McArthur, of Walker Street, Rochdale, appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from the city's prison and was remanded in custody by Judge Peter Johnson to await sentence next month.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and was due to go on trial in Exeter on 5 July.
He will now be sentenced on either 12 July or 30 July by High Court judge Mr Justice Garnham.