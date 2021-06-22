Wally the Walrus takes a nap on Isles of Scilly fishing boat
- Published
Wally the Walrus's adventures have continued with the latest sighting showing him resting on a fishing boat.
The Arctic walrus was first seen on the Isles of Scilly last Thursday, and seems to have taken a liking to the islands having boarded a boat off St Martin's on Tuesday.
It is unusual for a walrus to travel so far south due to the warmer sea.
Mandy Williams, whose partner owns the boat Wally was sunbathing on, said he had been there for several hours.
"It's a 28-foot fishing boat and he's managed to climb in through the shooting hatch," she said.
"He's also sunk two boats this morning, one sunk and the other turned upside down.
"One of them was my partner's punt, he was hoping to go fishing later but whether he can or not I don't know."
Wally also caused damage to some dinghies as he roamed between boats off Porthcressa beach on St Mary's last week and tried to mount other boats.
The young male's movements are being monitored by a number of conservation and welfare organisations.
The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust and British Divers Marine Life Rescue advises people to "give the walrus plenty of space, not to approach or follow him and to respect him while he visits the island by not disturbing him".
It said "given that he has been travelling large distances he could already be exhausted and will need plenty of rest before he moves on again".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.