Plymouth police investigate suspected grenade
- Published
A male has been arrested after a security alert in Plymouth city centre, police say.
A cordon was put around the Premier Inn at Derry's Cross after reports at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday of a suspected device "in the form of a grenade", Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Police said an army ordnance team was "called to assess the item" and people were asked to avoid the area while the operation was under way.
The cordon was lifted at 23:05.
