Torquay house fire: Woman arrested on suspicion of arson
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire which left one person hospitalised.
12 fire crews were called to the building on Windsor Road, Torquay, at about 3:30 BST on Friday 18 June.
One person was taken to hospital for treatment to burns and smoke inhalation.
The 45-year-old woman who was arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
