Off-duty firefighters pull five from burning car on A38
Five people were rescued from a burning car by off-duty firefighters.
The fire service said the vehicle hit part of a bridge on the A38, near Chudleigh, before catching fire just after 16:00 BST on Sunday.
Craig Jones and Ed Durante saw the incident and rushed to help the five people trapped inside.
Mr Durante, a paramedic and watch manager with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said there had been a "limited window" to get them out.
He said: "I had to prioritise the casualties at the front of the vehicle who were closest to the fire."
Mr Jones, from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service soon joined him and started helping the people, including a young girl, who were in the back of the car.
Mr Durante added: "Thank goodness he was there too because I don't think I would have been able to manage all five casualties on my own."
Mr Jones said the car exploded "probably within 30 seconds" of them getting everyone clear of it.
Other off-duty emergency services workers and medics also rushed to help.
Mr Jones said it had been "an amazing team effort" and he hoped the other people that helped "come forward to give us their names because they were incredible".
Devon and Cornwall Police said the A38 was closed in both directions to allow emergency services to manage the scene.
The force said five people were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries and three with less serious injuries.
