Salcombe body: Police cordon off woodland area
A body has been found in woodland at a coastal resort.
Police were called to Bennett Road in Salcombe, Devon at about 17:00 BST on Sunday after a call from a member of the public.
Officers said they cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of death and to identify the body.
"The police investigation is at an early stage," said a spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers said there would be a "heightened police presence over the coming days" and thanked local people "for their understanding".
