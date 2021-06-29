Exeter fire: Family thank crew for rescuing children from blaze
Firefighters who saved two children from a house blaze where four members of the same family were fatally injured have been awarded a plaque.
Daniel Rudge, 29, Kaylie Rudge, 28, seven-year-old Iviee-May Hall, and Lillie-Rose Rudge, four, all died following the house fire in Exeter.
The brass plaque was awarded by Daniel's parents to the fire crew that attended the blaze in February.
It was given for their "heroic efforts".
The plaque was also awarded by the Demons Motorcycle Club, which Daniel was a member.
His dad, Mick, said "nothing can repay" the firefighters at Danes Castle Fire Station for saving the lives of the two children.
"I can never be grateful enough to them.
"We really wanted to do something for their heroic efforts on that night.
"We've got two lovely kids that wouldn't be here otherwise," he said.
Daniel's parents said the motorcycle club had supported them "every step of the way" and helped raise £40,000 for the surviving children.
Jamie White, Green Watch crew manager, said receiving the plaque was "quite a humbling experience" that they were not expecting.
"It's not something that happens very often, so it's nice to be recognised. We are very thankful," he said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were not treating the fire as suspicious.
