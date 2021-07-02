Devon County Show: Social distancing a priority
Organisers of the Devon County Show, which is being held for the first time since 2018, say they are doing all they can to make it Covid safe.
The show at Westpoint in Exeter was put back from its traditional date in May due to pandemic restrictions.
Covid marshalls will be managing crowds and eating and drinking venues will be spaced out around the 83-acre site.
Organisers of the 125th show said it was the "longest wait we could ever have imagined".
Other measures to keep the event safe in "this exceptional year" include keeping most of the show outdoors and more space for socially distanced queuing and eating, organisers said.
Displays and events will also be spread out "to prevent a build-up of crowds in one particular place".
There will also be a vaccination clinic run by the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust until 16:00 BST on all three days.
This will offer a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged 18 or above and a second dose of the AstraZeneca version for anyone who had their first dose more than eights weeks ago.
The show will be saying thank you to the heroes of the pandemic on Sunday, the final day of the three-day event.
This will involved a special parade in the main ring when the show's president and Lord Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, will lead an official salute.
Buying tickets in advance is advised as ticket sales are being limited to 25,000 a day.
Agricultural shows have been on the government's permitted list since April. as long as events are mostly outside, with crowds able to arrive across an extended period of time and a large site.
The Devon County Show is thought to be the first agricultural show in the country to return with animals.
The site will be host to at least 1,200 sheep, 250 cattle, 170 goats and 90 pigs.
