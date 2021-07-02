Plymouth Busy Bees Nursery found to be 'inadequate'
Ofsted has found a nursery in Plymouth to be "inadequate" following a visit in May.
The inspection at Busy Bees Nursery found the arrangements for safeguarding children "were not effective".
It also said some children, who joined during the pandemic, were doing "nothing for long periods" because they had not been allocated a key person.
Managers said they were disappointed with the result and were taking actions to improve.
The nursery was rated as "inadequate" compared with "outstanding" in its previous inspection.
In the report, inspectors said: "Some staff are not able to identify the [safeguarding] signs that a child may be at risk of harm.
Ofsted said: "They also do not have sufficient understanding of how to recognise concerns that children may be vulnerable to wider safeguarding matters, such as extremist views."
It also said some children, who joined during the Covid pandemic, had not been allocated a key person and as a result staff focussed on the children they knew better.
This resulted in the new children doing "nothing for long periods because staff do not help them to become involved in activities or interact with others".
'Committed to improving'
Inspectors highlighted areas of good practice including children feeling safe and secure when they arrived at the nursery.
They praised staff working in the baby room who "understand what children need to learn next and how to help them achieve that".
The nursery said it was "disappointed with the outcome" and it was "committed to addressing the points raised", with many already "acted upon and resolved".
Anita Wilden, operations director at the nursery, said she believed the outcome of the inspection was not a reflection of the current staff team.
She said: "We have reached out to parents to say that we are committed to improving our nursery and will bring it to the standard they expect of us.
"We are confident that the next time Ofsted visit there will be a very different outcome."
Access reviewed
In a separate incident in February, the nursery launched an investigation after two toddlers were found alone near a busy road having escaped from the premises.
On 8 February police found two uninjured children, one of whom was a three-year-old boy, on William Prance Road, Plymouth, at about 11:00 GMT.
At the time, managers at the nursery said they were "devastated" and would be investigating the incident.
A spokesperson for the nursery has since said that they have reviewed access and security equipment, as well as policies and protocols.
