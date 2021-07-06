Modbury crash: Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Modbury.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said they were contacted by the ambulance service at about 11.45am BST.
They said: "The male pedestrian has been taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with what are currently believed to be serious injuries."
The Devon Air Ambulance was also involved following the incident in Broad Street.
Road closures were put in place and the police advised motorists to avoid the area.
