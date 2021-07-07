Royal Devon and Exeter declares highest alert level
- Published
Hospitals in Exeter have declared the highest level of alert after coming under "severe pressure".
The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust entered Opel 4 status on Tuesday.
The trust said large numbers of people in the emergency department, delays to discharging patients and high levels of staff absences were responsible.
Hospital bosses asked people to phone NHS 111 if they did not need emergency care to help ease pressure.
The trust explained the pressure was also due to the impact of a "small number" of people being treated for Covid-19 as well as demand for paediatric services.
'Ease the burden'
Several other NHS organisations across Devon are also experiencing "severe pressures", it added.
Opel 4 means pressure on the local health system continues to escalate, leaving organisations unable to deliver comprehensive care.
The trust said it was working to reduce these pressures, focusing on ensuring people were cared for in the most appropriate setting.
Phil Luke, director of operations for the trust, said the NHS across Devon, was "extremely busy" on Tuesday.
He said the trust's "top priority" was "delivering safe, quality care" and asked people to call NHS 111 if they did not need emergency care.
Mr Luke said: "This will help to ease the burden on our overstretched services at this time.
"It is important to stress, though, that if you do need emergency care, please phone 999 or attend our Emergency Department.
"In addition, if people have a loved one who is medically well and able to leave hospital please support us to ensure that they can do so safely."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.