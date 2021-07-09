Max Woosey: Devon camping challenge boy pitches tent at No 10
- Published
An 11-year-old boy who has raised more than £500,000 by camping out for a year has pitched his tent in the garden of 10 Downing Street.
Max Woosey, from Devon, said he had not expected his campaign for Action for Children to take him to "one of the most famous addresses in the world".
He was able to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of a national sleepout on Friday.
Mr Johnson said Max had done "an absolutely stellar job".
Max started his adventure on 28 March last year, camping in his garden to raise money for a hospice which looked after a family friend, Rick Abbott.
On Monday he slept over at London Zoo as part of the "Boycott Your Bed" challenge, which aims to raise money for vulnerable young people in the UK .
Having pitched his tent at his latest spot, Max said: "It's so exciting to visit Number 10 and meet the prime minister.
"Although I can't see myself ever sleeping in an actual bed again, I didn't expect my adventure to bring me to one of the most famous addresses in the world.
"I hope my camping efforts will inspire children and families across the country to support Boycott Your Bed."
Mr Johnson was joined by his dog Dilyn, who took a shine to the garden's latest addition.
The prime minister said: "Today I met Max who has done an absolutely stellar job of raising money for some very worthy causes by sleeping outside for over a year now.
"Max has inspired young people all over the country and I support his efforts today to raise money for the children who need it most."
A virtual event is being held by Action For Children to connect those camping out on Friday night.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.