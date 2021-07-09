Man dies in A30 single-vehicle crash near Ottery St Mary
- Published
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash on the A30 in Devon.
Police were called to Daisy Mount Cross, near Ottery St Mary, at about 12:20 BST on Friday.
The man died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The road was closed for investigations but has since been reopened in both directions. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the force.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.