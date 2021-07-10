Man charged after police officers stabbed in Devon village
- Published
A man has been charged with wounding after two police officers were stabbed.
The two male officers, both patrol constables based in Tavistock in Devon, received treatment for stab wounds in hospital on Friday.
Jon Ross, 60, of Burrator Avenue, Princetown has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, common assault of an emergency worker and assault by beating an emergency worker.
He is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates Court on Saturday.
The Devon and Cornwall Police officers were assaulted while on-duty in Princetown, Devon at about 03:00 BST on Friday morning.
Both officers have since been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.
