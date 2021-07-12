Motorcyclist dies after Plymouth crash
A 51-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision in Plymouth city centre.
The crash, which involved a car and motorcycle, happened at about 10:15 BST on Thursday in Cobourg Street.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the male motorcyclist died at Derriford Hospital on Sunday.
A 38-year-old man, from Plymouth, was arrested in connection with the collision and has been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which left the road closed for seven hours, to come forward.
