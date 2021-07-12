Tiverton crash: Woman, 45, dies after three-vehicle collision
A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision between a motorcycle, a van and a car.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to the crash on the B3137 at Nomansland near Tiverton in Devon at 18:20 BST on Friday.
Officers said the unnamed woman died at the scene and her relatives had been told.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash.
