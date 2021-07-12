Remains of 12 bodies found at Exeter leper hospital site
- Published
Archaeologists have found the remains of 12 human bodies at the site of a former leper hospital.
They made the discovery in Exeter, Devon, during an assessment on Fairpark Road as part of a planning application for the redevelopment of almshouses.
The site was home to the Magdalen Leper Hospital in the 12th Century, and later a poor house.
Exeter Homes Trust said it was "unclear at the moment" what century the remains date back to.
The team from Oakford Archaeology have also discovered pottery dating from the 17th to 19th centuries, a Roman roof tile fragment and seven medieval fragments.
Alan Williamson, chairman of Exeter Homes Trust said: "The archaeologists also identified the remains of a medieval leat, likely to have provided clean water from further up the Shutebrook valley for the hospital."
He added: "Throughout the medieval period the proposed development site was part of the endowment of the 12th Century Magdalen Leper Hospital and, later on, a poor house.
"It is unclear at the moment, however, whether the remains are associated with the hospital or the poor house."
The planned redevelopment of the almshouses was submitted in 2018, and has been controversial with more than 120 objections.
No building work has started on the site as the planning proposals are yet to be considered by the Exeter City Council planning committee.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.