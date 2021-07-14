Covid surgery backlog: Derriford Hospital gets new operating theatres
A hospital is building two extra operating theatres to clear a backlog in surgery from the pandemic.
Derriford Hospital in Plymouth is moving two existing theatres to the disabled car park to make room for the new facilities.
The hospital said they would allow the treatment of an extra 200 patients a month.
The theatres are expected to start taking their first patients in late August.
The move is being funded by the £8.1bn NHS Elective Recovery Fund for addressing hospital waiting times.
More than five million people are waiting for routine operations and procedures in England.
Space is being created in Derriford by moving existing ophthalmology theatres to the disabled car park.
Twenty five parking spaces for disabled people will be "redistributed" into nearby car parks to "ensure the current level of disabled car parking capacity is maintained", said the hospital.
Chief operating officer Joe Beer said: "Securing this investment is a very important step in our elective recovery.
"Introducing two additional theatres will allow us to treat around 200 additional patients each month and tackle waiting lists following the pandemic."
