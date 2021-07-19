BBC News

Charles and Camilla mask-free for Exeter Cathedral visit

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPrince Charles and Camilla spent time inside the cathedral before meeting community groups and residents outside

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have carried out their first mask-free royal visits of the pandemic.

Prince Charles and Camilla went to Exeter Cathedral in Devon on Monday - the day most legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

The couple met well-wishers outside the cathedral at the start of a three-day tour of Devon and Cornwall.

During an impromptu walkabout, Camilla said she hoped the worst of the pandemic was over.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe couple signed the visitors' book at Exeter Cathedral
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Prince of Wales seemed to enjoy his visit to the cathedral

Prince Charles, who is patron of the Exeter Cathedral Development Appeal, and Camilla heard about the restoration of the building.

The couple also met community groups, including Devon Wildlife Trust, Exeter City Community Trust and the Met Office, which works with the cathedral and Exeter University on climate change research.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionMembers of the public gathered outside the cathedral to see the royal couple

After meeting the groups in the open-air, Charles and Camilla walked over to a line of residents who had been waiting for them to arrive.

The duchess chatted to Exeter resident Sarah Clarke, who said afterwards: "She said it's lovely to be here and hopefully we're over the worst of it [the Covid-19 pandemic] and I said: 'Fingers crossed.'

"She also said we've just got to be careful."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Prince of Wales during a visit to St Sidwell's bus depot in Exeter, where he met transport workers and 'Net Zero Heroes' involved in Exeter City Council's ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030

The royal couple also chatted to Tuesday Masding, a senior healthcare assistant with the North Devon Healthcare NHS Trust.

She said after speaking to Camilla: "We were just discussing the relaxation of rules and how she hasn't quite got around to shaking hands with people, and I said that's probably an appropriate reaction."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Heron Valley Orchards, in Loddiswell, Devon, where she learnt how the company created homewares from recycled plastics and met local children learning about wildlife
image copyrightPA Media
image captionCamilla stopped for a glass of elderflower cordial during her visit to the orchard

The Dean of Exeter, the Very Reverend Jonathan Greener, hailed the visit of the prince and duchess, who were also told about ongoing major renovations to the medieval place of worship.

He said: "It was a wonderful experience on such a lovely day - the first day of freedom - what more could you ask for?

"The sun's shining, we don't have to wear masks, they were both on sunny form - it was marvellous, and they were so interested in what people were telling them."

Prince Charles also visited St Sidwell's bus depot in Exeter, while Camilla spent time at Heron Valley Orchards, in Loddiswell, Devon.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe couple heard about the restoration of Exeter Cathedral

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.