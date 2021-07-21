Medals of Princess Margaret's fiance Peter Townsend sell for £260,000
Medals belonging to the former fiance of Princess Margaret, Group Captain Peter Townsend, have sold for £260,000.
The 11 medals of the RAF fighter pilot and royal equerry, who grew up in Devon, included gallantry awards.
The Battle of Britain fighter was credited with being the first pilot to bring down an enemy aircraft on English soil in February 1940.
Auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb said the lot, which had "much interest", was sold to a private buyer.
The medals included Gp Capt Townsend Townsend's DSO (Distinguished Service Order), DFC (Distinguished Flying Cross) and CVO (Commander of the Royal Victorian Order).
Two of his flying log books, covering 1933 to 1943, were also sold.
Gp Capt Townsend later commanded No 85 Squadron from May 1940 to June 1941, during which he completed more than 300 operational sorties.
In 1944 he was made equerry to King George VI and comptroller to the Queen Mother's household in 1953, with his royal appointments leading to his relationship with Princess Margaret.
In his later years, he became a writer and supported children's causes.
He sold his medals in November 1988 after finding them "lying around in a bag at the bottom of a drawer" to raise money for a charitable fund.
He died in June 1995, aged 80.
