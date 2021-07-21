Charles and Camilla meet War Horse author in Iddesleigh
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have spent the day in north Devon and spent time with children's author Sir Michael Morpurgo.
On the final day of a three-day tour of the South West, the royals visited a gallery, a farm and a hospice before having lunch with the War Horse writer.
Charles and Camilla started their day at The Burton at Bideford, celebrating the gallery's 70th anniversary.
Later they met community groups and young people in nearby Victoria Park.
Prince Charles then attended a seminar hosted by the North Devon Biosphere, before meeting the family who run Tennacott Farm, where the meeting took place.
The Duchess of Cornwall visited Little Bridge House where she planted a tree to mark the hospice's 30th anniversary.
Camilla is patron of Children's Hospice South West charity, which runs three facilities in Cornwall and Devon.
The prince and the duchess reunited later at the Duke of York Inn in Iddesleigh, where they joined Sir Michael at a lunch club for local residents, the first time it has been held since the pandemic started.
Camilla spoke to the author and heard how he met the man who inspired his novel War Horse at the pub.
Charles was given a pint of Devon Bay's Topsail beer, which he said was "very good".