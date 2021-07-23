Crapstone crash: Biker has 'multiple serious injuries'
- Published
A motorcyclist has suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" in a two-vehicle collision in Devon.
Police said the crash, between a motorcycle and a van, happened on the A386 at Crapstone near Yelverton in Devon, at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.
The motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, from Liskeard, Cornwall, suffered "multiple serious injuries", officers said.
He is being treated at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth and police appealed for witnesses to contact them.
There was no immediate information on the condition of the van driver.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.