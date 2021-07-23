Barry Pring: 'No conspiracy' over businessman's Ukraine death
- Published
There was no conspiracy to kill a wealthy British businessman who died in a hit-and-run in Ukraine, a judge has concluded.
Barry Pring, 47, was killed by a speeding car as he tried to hail a taxi on a dual carriageway in Kiev in 2008.
Mr Pring had been celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife Julianna Moore on the night he died.
A judge at Bristol Civic Justice Centre concluded there was "no conspiracy to kill him".
The IT consultant, who was originally from Devon, had been out to dinner with his wife, formerly known as Ganna Zuizina, on 16 February 2008, the inquest heard.
When they could not track down a taxi, they climbed over a guard rail and onto the hard shoulder of a dual carriageway, before Ms Moore returned to the restaurant to collect a glove she had left under the table.
Judge Paul Matthews, sitting as a senior coroner, said a car with false number plates "travelling at high speeds" then hit Mr Pring on the unlit hard shoulder, causing fatal injuries.
Mr Pring's family told the inquest Ms Moore seemed "cold" and "not loving or caring" towards her husband.
His mother Irene and brother Shaughan began suspecting foul play following his death and later accused Ms Moore of organising for him to be murdered.
An inquest in Exeter in 2017 found Mr Pring was unlawfully killed, but this was later quashed by the High Court, which ordered a fresh hearing.
Recording a narrative conclusion after the second inquest, Judge Matthews said there was "not a single piece of direct evidence" there was a conspiracy or that Ms Moore was involved.
"Apart from the driver of the car, no other person was involved in the death of Barry Pring," he said.
"In particular, there was no conspiracy to kill him."
He added that the driver of the car had never been found and no charges had been brought in relation to the death.
Mr Pring's cause of death was subsequently recorded as multiple injuries.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.