Firefighters tackle 300-tonne wood blaze at Devon business park

Published
image caption
image captionFirefighters said "steady progress" was being made to put out the fire

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a recycling plant where nearly 300 tonnes of wood has been burning.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started in a shredder at Hill Barton business park near Exeter at about 13:15 BST.

A total of 13 fire engines were currently at the scene in Clyst St Mary, the service added.

Local residents have been advised to close their windows to protect themselves from large plumes of smoke.

image caption
image captionFirefighters have been at the scene since Friday lunchtime

