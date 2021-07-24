Totnes protesters call for minor injuries unit to reopen
Campaigners have held a demonstration calling for the reopening of a minor injuries unit (MIU).
The Totnes and Dawlish MIUs closed in March 2020 due to staffing shortages and Covid-19, said Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Town councillor David Matthews, who joined the protest at the former MIU, said the closure put people "in danger".
The trust said it hoped the Totnes unit could reopen in October.
The nearest MIU for Totnes residents is at Newton Abbot, about eight miles away.
"The closure of both MIUs has put a lot of people in danger," said Mr Matthews.
"It's no fun at all if you're nursing a serious bite or an injured child all the way to Newton Abbot.
"And closing the MIU becomes an excuse to close the hospital."
It had been a "challenge" to recruit staff in a "highly competitive market", said a trust spokesperson.
"Unfortunately, we cannot confirm an exact reopening date for Totnes Minor Injuries Unit at this moment but we are actively doing all that is possible to support its reopening.
"We are hopeful that it will reopen in October 2021."
