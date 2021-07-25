Exeter's new bus station opens to passengers
Exeter's new £8m bus station has opened, replacing the former interchange built in the 1960s.
The glass-fronted building "looks fantastic and is a great new gateway", said council leader Phil Bialyk.
The bus station is part of a near-£40m redevelopment of the area which includes a new leisure centre, to be opened later this year.
Councillors approved an extra £7.67m for the redevelopment including £620,000 for the bus station in 2017.
It led to a total cost of the redevelopment rising to £39.92m.
The council blamed a "variety of factors, including the economic uncertainty following the vote to leave the European Union".
The new bus station gives better weather protection for travellers and information on arrivals and departures at each bus bay.
The old bus station was "well past its sell-by date", said Mr Bialyk.
"As a former bus driver this new station is obviously very close to my heart, and I am delighted that the city council has been able to deliver it," he said.
Remains of a Roman fort were discovered under the bus station site by archaeologists brought in by the developers.
