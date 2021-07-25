Firefighters bring Devon woodpile blaze under control
- Published
A large fire at a recycling plant where almost 300 tonnes of wood was burning has been brought under control.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started at Hill Barton Business Park, near Exeter, at about 13:15 BST on Friday.
A total of 13 fire engines attended the scene in Clyst St Mary, the service said.
It added the fire was being allowed to burn out under controlled conditions.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.