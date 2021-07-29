'Critical' drop in Torbay taxi drivers
- Published
A "critical" drop in the number of taxi drivers has left a Devon council concerned about the safety of late night revellers.
Torbay Council said it was short of 50 drivers due to the pandemic.
The council has launched a scheme offering prospective drivers a discount on applying for a new taxi licence.
Councillor Vic Ellery said: "We can't have vulnerable youngsters running around the street trying to get home late at night."
Mr Ellery, who is chairman of Torbay Council's Licensing Committee, said the council had "to ensure we have enough taxis to cover that because in Torbay safety always comes first".
'Workload increased'
He said there was a national shortage of taxi drivers because many had taken other jobs during the pandemic.
Mr Ellery said the cost of applying for a tax licence was being reduced for the first 50 prospective drivers from "somewhere near £600" to £50 and other elements of the application could be spread over a number of years.
He said criminal background checks would remain the same.
"Our buses and taxis are critical transport to making sure the residents and our visitors are safe, particularly late at night when our taxi drivers come into their own," he said
"We have taxi wardens in Torquay harbour where the vast majority of entertainment is and we have to have enough taxis to get people home."
Mr Ellery added the taxi trade was "absolutely delighted we have started this initiative, they reckon within ... three [months] we could probably get up to our numbers".
Paul Le Hurray, from Torbay Taxis, was one of the first to highlight the problem to the council.
"Workload has increased quite substantially now restrictions have been eased and a lot of people are holidaying locally," he said.
"We've got a lot of work but we lack the drivers to do the work, there is high earning potential in the job.
"With the reduction in the licensing fee it has reduced the cost significantly and hopefully it will speed up the process off getting the badge."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.