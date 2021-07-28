Motorcyclist, 20, dies in four-vehicle crash in Devon
- Published
A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died in a four-vehicle crash in Devon.
The crash, involving a red Suzuki motorcycle, two heavy goods vehicles and a van, happened at 15:12 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the 20-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene, on the A388 between Frithelstock Stone and Stibb Cross near Torrington, while three other men were uninjured.
The road was closed while a forensic examination of the scene was completed.
Devon and Cornwall Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of it, to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.