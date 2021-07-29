Devon cocaine addict carer beat woman, 77, to death
A carer has been found guilty of murdering a frail client who caught him stealing thousands of pounds from her bank account.
Michael Robinson, 35, had been the main carer for bedbound widow Carol Hart, 77, of Northam, Devon, Exeter Crown Court heard.
High on cocaine, he launched a savage attack on her three days after being suspended because of the missing money.
Robinson, of Northam was convicted of murder and theft.
The court heard Robinson started using Mrs Hart's bank card to withdraw cash after she gave it to him in November 2020.
He took out £5,650 over the next five weeks and only stopped when he was caught.
He spent the money on gambling and an increasing addiction to cocaine, the court was told.
Mrs Hart became suspicious when she found her account was thousands of pounds short and complained to the care agency that employed Robinson and the police on 8 January.
He was suspended but returned to her home three days later in the early hours of the morning, letting himself in by the back door before attacking her in her bed.
The court heard he left a bloody finger print on the bed and his blood-soaked boot was found by police at a rubbish tip.
Robinson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday.
Mrs Hart was an animal lover and her two rescue greyhounds Connie and Ebby, who were her constant companions, have been found new homes.
