Man jailed for killing baby daughter in Plymouth 45 years ago
- Published
A man who killed his 14-day-old baby daughter 45 years ago has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Terence McArthur, 67, previously admitted the manslaughter of Tracy McArthur, who died in Plymouth on 1 June 1976.
Exeter Crown Court heard the offence came to light after McArthur told health workers in 2017 he had shaken his daughter until she stopped crying.
This prompted Devon and Cornwall Police to reopen the investigation.
The court heard McArthur was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital in 2017 with a suspected heart attack and mental health problems.
He told staff there he was responsible for the death of his daughter in the 1970s.
Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, told the court he said the "baby was screaming and would not stop [so he] shook her until she went quiet".
Police officers spoke to Tracy's mother Linda Wilks who told them that in 1976 she had been living in Plymouth with McArthur, who she called "Mac" and their daughter Alison.
The court heard McArthur, of Walker Street, Rochdale, was physically violent towards Ms Wilks who was "petrified of him".
The judge said on the day she died, McArthur took Tracy from her mother's arms, took her downstairs where he "shook Tracy violently until her crying ceased".
A short while later, Ms Wilks found her daughter dead and a post-mortem examination the following day concluded she had died after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
'Tragic loss'
Sentencing, Mr Justice Garnham said: "Most parents of a newborn can find a baby's incessant crying challenge but it was plain, for you, it was much more than that."
In an impact statement, Ms Wilks said she wished she had said more following Tracy's death but was "unable to because of the fear I was living under at the time".
"I hoped the medical staff or the coroner would discover what had happened but they didn't," she said.
Ms Wilks said thoughts of her daughter were "never far away".
Speaking after the hearing, Det Insp Stephanie Blundell said the "detailed and meticulous investigation" had left McArthur "with no choice but to plead guilty".
She thanked Tracy's family for their patience and courage and added: "I hope that today's sentence helps to bring some closure to the tragic loss they have suffered."
Ms Wilks added in a statement: "I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me through all of this, and Devon and Cornwall Police who have worked hard to get justice for Tracy after 45 years."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.