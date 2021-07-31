Driver, 52, dies after crash on the A386 near Bideford
A 52-year-old man had died after a three-vehicle collision.
Emergency services were called to the A386 at Landcross, near Bideford, Devon at 10:57 BST on 30 July.
A white Peugeot, a silver Renault and a Heavy Goods Vehicle were involved, police said.
The local driver of the Peugeot was rescued from his vehicle by the fire service and CPR was attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devon & Cornwall Police are asking for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them.
