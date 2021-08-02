Man dies after car crash on Plymouth slip road
A man has died after a car crash on a slip road near Plymouth.
The crash happened on the A38 Deep Lane off-slip in Plympton at about 11:30 BST on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The driver of a Ford Fiesta, a man in his 50s, died after being taken to Derriford Hospital and no other vehicles were involved, police said.
They added that the off-slip was closed to allow for an examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicle.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
