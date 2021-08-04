Burglar jailed after being caught on wildlife camera
A burglar has been jailed after he was caught on a camera in a garden set up to monitor wildlife.
Anthony Bubeer climbed over a fence into the back garden of the house in Torquay, Devon, in April and was filmed trying to open doors into the house and a garage, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Police recognised him on footage from the camera, the court was told.
Bubeer, 42, who was on licence for prior convictions, admitted attempted burglary and was jailed for one year.
'Prolific offender'
Prosecutors said Bubeer, of Kingskerswell, was filmed in the garden in Torre on 22 April as he walked around trying doors into the property.
Police found clothing identical to what he was wearing in the footage when they arrested him three weeks later, the court was told.
Sentencing, the judge, Recorder Mr James Newton-Price QC, said the owner of the property "got up the next day and viewed the footage to see if there had been any wildlife activity overnight".
Instead the owner found a video of Bubeer walking about "for eight or nine minutes" and trying to open doors before he "gave up and walked away".
Mr Newton-Price said: "It is obvious what you were doing. You are a prolific offender who most recently served 42 months and you were still on licence."
Paul Dentith, defending, said Bubeer had not made a determined effort to get into the house and left when he found it secure.
He added that Bubeer had overcome a long-standing drug problem since his last jail sentence and was ashamed of himself.
