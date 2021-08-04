Man, 20, who died after car came off road near Torrington named
- Published
The family of a 20-year-old man who died when his car came off a road has said "he will never be forgotten".
Danny Goodman was driving a black BMW when it came off the A386 near Torrington on 28 July, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Emergency services attended at about 22:50 BST but Mr Goodman, from Torrington, died at the scene.
His family said: "It is with great sadness we announce that our son Danny has died.
"He has left a large void in the lives of his family and friends and will never be forgotten."
PC Lucy Tyler-Jones said: "We are continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision.
"I would like to renew my appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to please come forward if you have not already spoken to police."