Torquay paddleboarder claims distance record
- Published
A man on his way around the coast of Britain has claimed the record for the longest journey made on a paddleboard.
Brendon Prince, 48, said he had broken the record of 1,641 miles (2,641km) set by Shilpika Gautam along the Ganges river in India in 2016-17.
Mr Prince set off from his home town of Torquay, Devon, on 27 April to go around mainland Britain.
He is also thought to be the first person to paddleboard along the coast from Land's End to John O'Groats.
The father of three, who is currently in Northumberland, hopes to become the first person to complete the 3,800 mile (6,115km) challenge on a SUP.
The beach lifeguard has been supported by two friends, Will Reddaway and Harry Thompson, and aims to raise £200,000 to be used to increase awareness of water safety.
