Grandson of potter Bernard Leach hopes to inspire youngsters
The grandson of a celebrated potter hopes an exhibition of his family's work will inspire young people to try the craft.
Work by Philip Leach and his father Michael Leach, from north Devon, is on show at Barnstaple Museum.
Michael was the son of Bernard Leach, dubbed the father of British Studio Pottery,.
"I hope that some young people who see this will take up the wheel," said Philip Leach.
Bernard Leach created the Leach Pottery in St Ives in 1920.
Michael was born in 1913 and established the Yelland Pottery near Instow. He worked as a potter until his retirement in 1984 - he died the following year.
His son Philip said: "There's something important in getting our children into clay, into something they can do with their hands and finding a love for that traditional art.
"The next generation of Leach potters is already going strong, my grandson is fascinated."
Philip set up Springfield Pottery in Hartland with his wife Frances.
He said: "I tried to escape from pottery. I went off to Iran, I worked in an American School, but then I just ended up teaching pottery.
"One of the things I discovered in Iran was a brand new blue glaze and I think how excited I got about it just goes to show that we can't really get away from it. I think it's just in our blood."
Museum curator Alison Mills said The Leach Potters of North Devon exhibition, which is on until 2 October, was a "colourful and insightful exhibition exploring the father and son's influence on the pottery world".
