Dragon puppet taller than double-decker bus set to fly off Plymouth
- Published
A dragon puppet taller than a double-decker bus will explore a city's streets and fly off the coast in a performance celebrating freedom after lockdown.
The Hatchling will emerge from an egg on Saturday and explore Plymouth.
On Sunday it will transform into a kite and with the help of the Royal Navy will fly offshore over Plymouth Sound.
Angie Bual, who is behind the idea, said: "The power public art has to unify has never been more important."
The two-day performance has been created by outdoor arts producers Trigger, alongside partners including Plymouth University and Theatre Royal Plymouth.
Ms Bual, artistic director of Trigger, said she was inspired by the myths of dragons in multiple ancient cultures.
"We're thrilled to be bringing The Hatchling, which has been six years in the making, to life.
"It will be the first human-powered puppet, you won't have a crane, there'll be no mechanics, it'll be completely fluid."
Ms Bual said when the dragon takes flight on Sunday it would "rise up to a beautiful musical score that has been created in collaboration with Plymouth-based choirs and she will set sail with the help of a boat and the Royal Navy and she will go out into the sunset out of sight".
Organisers said the puppet, which was designed in collaboration with a paleontologist, will be the largest ever flying creature, surpassing the size of the prehistoric pterosaur on which it was based.
The Hatchling
- The Hatching will stand at more than 21ft (6.5m) tall and is the largest puppet to be solely operated by humans, organisers said
- It is made from super lightweight carbon fibre and weighs almost eight stone (50kg)
- It will be operated by 36 puppeteers working in rotation in groups of 15
- A team of 22 kite flyers will help the dragon take flight
The performance will start on Saturday from 11:45 BST, when the puppet will hatch and begin exploring the streets of the maritime city.
Theatre groups, singers and buskers will perform along the dragon's route.
Later The Lost Sound Choir will sing a lullaby to send The Hatchling to sleep and it will be covered by a giant quilt.
Choir member Sandra Smith said the community has missed being together at large events since lockdown.
She said: "The Hatchling will burst out on to our Plymouth streets and allow our minds and imagination to soar again."
On Sunday, the dragon will start a second day of exploration, before transforming into a kite at dusk and taking flight between 21:00 and 22:00, while tethered to boats and with the help of the Queen's Harbour Master.
Harriet Bolwell, senior producer at Trigger, said: "The event is a true celebration of the city and the creative people who live here and we can't wait to come together after a year of isolation."
The Hatchling is later set to appear in London for a procession at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant on 5 June 2022.
The project has been funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England with support from Plymouth City Council and Mayflower 400.
Follow BBC Spotlight on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.