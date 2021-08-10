Man dies after M5 lorry crash near Tiverton, Devon
A man has died after a crash between a car and a lorry on the M5 near Tiverton in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the southbound carriageway about one mile (1.6km) from junction 27 at about 22:40 BST on Monday.
The force said the driver of a silver Saab was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision with a Scania HGV.
The Cornwall-bound carriageway was closed for seven hours and 40 minutes overnight.
Officers who are investigating the cause of the crash are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
